The Future of Hypersonic Weapons | Inside the Army Research Lab

An inside look at the work being done at the Army Research Lab on Hypersonic Weapons

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

(Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md) The weapons, tactics and materials used in warfare in 2040 may now be taking shape with a quiet, intensely focused group of Army Research Laboratory scientists now testing and manufacturing materials in anticipation of uncovering paradigm-changing new weapons and technologies for war.

I recently went behind the scenes to see how the Army is preparing for 2040 and beyond. 

Be sure to watch the video for full details.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President - Center for Military Modernization

