Innovation & The Future of War

Jay Wisham, Director of AAL, Army Applications Laboratory and Mike Madsen, Strategy Director, DIU sit down for an exclusive interview with Kris Osborn

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Partial Transcript Below:

Kris Osborn:  Hello, and welcome. It's a great day to talk about innovation. We are at the Capital Factory in Austin, Texas. We're glad you're here, we're talking to some powerhouse experts. You could even call them rockstars in the area of innovation. 

And sure enough, we're joined by the Director of the Army Applications Laboratory right here to talk innovation and the future of war and how the US can be prepared. Mr. Jay Wisham is the Director of the Army Applications Laboratory - and joint collaboration is a huge focus at the Pentagon. 

Kris Osborn, Mike Madsen & Jay Wisham

Kris Osborn, Mike Madsen & Jay Wisham

And also joining us is the Acting Director of the Defense Innovation Unit, Mike Madsen. We've heard so much about your unit and its importance, focus principally from what I understand on integrating commercial technology into existing military systems...

How much is off the shelf technology impacting the rapid development of needed technologies and urgent needs statements? Let's start with that...

###

Be sure to watch the full interview for insights

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Master’s Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

