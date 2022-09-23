Skip to main content

Army 3 Star Details Innovation for Future War

Lieutenant General Thomas Todd - Chief Innovation Officer of Army Futures Command sits down for an exclusive interview with Kris Osborn.

Kris Osborn - President, Center for Military Modernization

Today, we are joined by a very powerhouse General - Lieutenant General Thomas Todd. He's the Chief Innovation Officer of Army Futures Command - so you can only imagine how significant that is for Army modernization and future war. 

We try and track this effort very closely. Let's welcome the General.

### 

Be sure to watch the interview for full details

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

