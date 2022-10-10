Skip to main content

Future Weapons & Strategy: US Army Under Secretary Talks With Warrior at Pentagon

The Center for Military Modernization sits down for an exclusive interview at the Pentagon with Hon. Gabe Camarillo, Under Secretary of the US Army

by Kris Osborn, President, Center for Military Modernization

Kris Osborn Hello, and welcome to this special edition of Warrior Maven, Center for military Modernization. Very unique opportunity, Warrior Maven was invited to the Pentagon for a special interview with the Under Secretary of the Army, The Honorable Mr. Gabe Camarillo a real, sir, what a pleasure to have you. It's really an honor. 

The Honorable Mr. Gabe Camarillo Thanks so much, Kris. It's great to be here with you today. And it's good to see you back in the Pentagon. 

Kris Osborn Sir, a bunch of things to ask you, sir. I know you have a pretty wide purview. But why don't we begin just in a general sense? What are a couple of your thoughts about major accomplishments, because we track modernization real closely, the big ticket item programs, there have been some real breakthroughs. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

###

Be sure to watch the entire 20 minute exclusive interview to hear about topics spanning Modernization, Hypersonics, the Army Battle Tank, Air War 2050, Key Priorities, Science & Technology, the Dallas Cowboys and more.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

ko2
U.S. Army | Marines News

Future Weapons & Strategy: US Army Under Secretary Talks With Warrior at Pentagon

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
KO
U.S. Air Force News

Air Dominance and Air Force Innovation

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
F-35 Missile
U.S. Air Force News

F-35 May Destroy Enemy ICBMs

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
Warrior Maven Day 1
U.S. Army | Marines News

How Innovators & Entrepreneurs Get Discovered by the Department of Defense

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
4722b4b77c4500e40dd34e2ed94599e3
China Watch

Can China's New Stealth H-20 Bomber Threaten the US or Rival the B-21?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
61dd2079f745c131d78bd2dd26b5a369
China Watch

China Revs Up J-20 Production, Extends Attack Range With Tanker Aircraft

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
14540375413_31ee7fa095_k (2)
U.S. Army | Marines News

Future Army Artillery Advances a New Generation of Precision Targeting Beyond GPS

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
190427-A-FQ191-139
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army Sharpens Focus Training for Possible War in Pacific

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization
E631 (1)
Russia Ukraine

Ukraine Needs More Tanks to Support Counteroffensive ... Will Pentagon Send Abrams?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization