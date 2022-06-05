Army 2-Star on Project Convergence and Sensor-to-Shooter Advancements

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Warrior Maven's Kris Osborn discusses Project Convergence and innovations with Gen. John Rafferty.

Watch video above to hear their conversation.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.