Army 2-Star on Project Convergence and Sensor-to-Shooter Advancements

Insights on Project Convergence and sensor-to-shooter modernization with Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, Director, Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Warrior Maven's Kris Osborn discusses Project Convergence and innovations with Gen. John Rafferty. 

Watch video above to hear their conversation. 

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

