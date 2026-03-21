6th-Gen F-47 to Fire Lethal "Stand-in-Attack-Weapon" SiAW

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
As modern air defenses become more sophisticated, the U.S. Air Force has increasingly focused on weapons capable of penetrating advanced anti-access/area denial networks. When paired with a next-generation fighter such as the F-47, the fast evolving, air-launched Stand-in-Attack Weapon (SiAW) could significantly enhance the aircraft’s ability to suppress enemy defenses and enable broader air operations. Unlike an F-22 which is primarily thought of in terms of air superiority, it’s conceivable that an SiAW-armed F-47 could operate with expanded Concepts of Operation to include additional strike missions over heavily defended areas.
The concept of a “stand-in” weapon differs from traditional “stand-off” munitions. Stand-off weapons, such as long-range cruise missiles, allow aircraft to fire from beyond the reach of enemy air defenses. Stand-in weapons, by contrast, are carried by stealth aircraft that can infiltrate contested airspace. Once inside, the weapon is launched closer to the target, allowing it to strike high-value assets with greater accuracy and reduced travel time. The SiAW is specifically designed to target systems that threaten friendly air operations, including mobile missile launchers, command-and-control nodes, electronic warfare systems, and integrated air defense infrastructure.
F-47 on “Stand-In” Attack
The F-47 would be an ideal platform for such a weapon. Once a critical threat is located—such as a mobile surface-to-air missile battery—the F-47 could launch the SiAW from within the defended zone, ensuring that the weapon reaches the target quickly before it can relocate or deploy countermeasures. Bearing this in mind, one of the primary advantages of the SiAW when used by the F-47 would be its speed and responsiveness. Modern air defense systems often rely on mobility and rapid relocation to avoid detection and destruction. A stealth fighter penetrating enemy airspace can reduce the distance between launch point and target, allowing the weapon to arrive within minutes. This quick reaction capability is essential when dealing with time-sensitive targets, such as missile launchers preparing to fire or radar systems that briefly activate and then shut down to avoid detection.
Another major benefit lies in the weapon’s design for highly contested environments. The SiAW is expected to include advanced guidance and navigation systems capable of operating despite electronic warfare interference. Adversaries increasingly rely on jamming, spoofing, and other electronic attacks to disrupt precision weapons. When paired with the F-47’s sensors and networking capabilities, the SiAW could receive updated targeting data even after launch. This would allow the weapon to adjust its course if the target moves or if new intelligence becomes available during the engagement.
Penetrating Close-in-Strike
The F-47’s internal weapons bays would also play an important role in maximizing the effectiveness of the SiAW. Carrying the weapon internally preserves the aircraft’s stealth profile by avoiding the radar reflections associated with external pylons and munitions. This allows the fighter to penetrate deeper into defended territory without detection. Once inside the threat envelope, the aircraft could open its weapons bay briefly to release the SiAW, minimizing exposure while maintaining survivability.
In addition, the F-47 is expected to operate as part of a larger networked combat system rather than as a standalone platform. This ecosystem could include autonomous drones, surveillance satellites, airborne early warning aircraft, and other fighters. Within this network, the F-47 might serve as a forward node capable of launching SiAW strikes based on information gathered by multiple sensors. For example, a surveillance drone might detect an enemy radar site, relay the coordinates to the F-47, and the fighter could then launch a SiAW strike without ever visually identifying the target itself. This kind of distributed targeting would greatly accelerate the pace of modern air combat.
SiAW for Major War
The use of SiAW by the F-47 could also play a critical role in the early stages of a major conflict. Instead of merely eluding air defenses for the purpose of establishing air supremacy, an SiAW-armed F-47 could itself “destroy” air defenses more fully than existing 5th-gen aircraft In this respect, the aircraft could help high altitude stealth bombers create an “air corridor” through which less stealthy planes can attack. Also, unlike high-altitude stealthy bombers primarily designed to destroy fixed targets, an SiAW-armed F-47 could potentially hit moving targets such as mobile launchers.
Finally, the psychological and strategic impact of such a capability should not be overlooked. Adversaries invest heavily in layered air defense systems to deter or delay air attacks. The knowledge that stealth aircraft equipped with stand-in weapons can bypass or dismantle these defenses could alter an opponent’s strategic calculations. It may force them to disperse their assets more widely, operate radars less frequently, or dedicate additional resources to defensive measures, all of which could reduce the effectiveness of their overall military strategy.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University