6th-Gen F-47 to Fire Lethal "Stand-in-Attack-Weapon" SiAW

The F-47 would be an ideal platform for such a weapon. Once a critical threat is located—such as a mobile surface-to-air missile battery—the F-47 could launch the SiAW from within the defended zone, ensuring that the weapon reaches the target quickly before it can relocate or deploy countermeasures. Bearing this in mind, one of the primary advantages of the SiAW when used by the F-47 would be its speed and responsiveness. Modern air defense systems often rely on mobility and rapid relocation to avoid detection and destruction. A stealth fighter penetrating enemy airspace can reduce the distance between launch point and target, allowing the weapon to arrive within minutes. This quick reaction capability is essential when dealing with time-sensitive targets, such as missile launchers preparing to fire or radar systems that briefly activate and then shut down to avoid detection.