Can the New B-21 Stealth Bomber Elude and Defeat Russian S-500s?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
It is said that the famous, yet never-to-exist XB-70 Valkyrie strategic bomber did not advance beyond an initial prototype phase due to the rapid technological capabilities being built into Russian and Chinese air defense systems. Indeed that may have been part of the calculus, as Russian built S-400 and S-500 air defenses have in recent years been massively upgraded. Increasingly modernized ground-based surface-to-air-missile systems can detect aircraft at much farther ranges on a greater number of frequencies, network target track detail between digitally connected “nodes” and even detect some kinds of stealth platforms.
Russian air defenses vs stealth
For many years now, state-backed Russian media has claimed, for example, that its S-500 air defenses can track, detect and destroy stealth aircraft such as an F-35, F-22 or B-2 bomber. This claim has yet to be verified, yet the Pentagon has in recent years not surprisingly been upgrading its stealth platforms with new sensors, radar absorbent coating materials and new methods of thermal management to outpace the growing threat to stealth platforms. Perhaps of greatest significance, growing threats to stealth platforms likely inspired some of the next-generation stealth characteristics now being built into the mysterious, “black” B-21 program. Years ago, the Air Force developed the B-21 with a measure of confidence that the platform could hold any target at risk, anywhere in the world … at any time.
More than ten years ago, when early conceptual and sub-component work was being done on the B-21 and sweeping upgrades of the B-2 were underway, former Commander of Air Force Materiel Command Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski told me that stealth was merely “one arrow in the quiver” of overall survivability. This strategic approach defined or understood air survivability within a broad context of variables including speed, heat signature, aerial agility, sensing and manned-unmanned teaming. Therefore, not only has stealth itself likely evolved to paradigm-changing new levels to position the B-21 against the most modern and future air defenses, but the Concepts of Operation and tactics have adjusted to better enable stealth bombers to elude or destroy advanced enemy air defenses. This is almost certainly one reason why the B-21 is emerging as a multi-role, multi-domain bomber and command and control “node” in the sky.
B-21 “node” in Sky
This means the B-21 will not only have new generations of long-range sensors, AI-enabled computing and unprecedented stealth properties, but it will also operate with an ability to control unmanned systems from safer stand-off ranges, securely share information across air, land, surface and space domains and “jam” or thwart ground-based radar detection. Forward operating unmanned systems, operated by a B-21 functioning as an airborne manned command and control center, can blanket enemy air defenses with surveillance, jam signals from the air or even attack and destroy ground targets without human pilots being placed at risk.
Additionally, high-fidelity long range sensors operating on the B-21 and its wingman drones, fortified by AI-enabled target verification, will increasingly be able to help the B-21 know where ground-based air defenses are. Once their location is identified, and their ranges, networking and targeting dynamics are understood, B-21s could be in position to “elude” them and achieve their tactical aims.
B-21 built to upgrade
There is yet another element of this related to continued B-21 modernization, because the platform has for years been engineered with open architecture – a series of common IP protocols, standards and interfaces – designed to ensure the platform can quickly accommodate new technologies as they emerge. In practical effect, this means new software, weapons, fire control, sensing and computing can easily be added without there being a need to reconfigure hardware.
Ultimately, the aim of broadband stealth is to penetrate enemy airspace, conduct clandestine, high-altitude attack missions and exit hostile areas without an enemy even knowing it was there. It certainly seems plausible that the B-21 may be positioned to achieve this tactical objective despite the continued modernization of Russian and Chinese air defenses.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University