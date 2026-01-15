Can the New B-21 Stealth Bomber Elude and Defeat Russian S-500s?

More than ten years ago, when early conceptual and sub-component work was being done on the B-21 and sweeping upgrades of the B-2 were underway, former Commander of Air Force Materiel Command Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski told me that stealth was merely “one arrow in the quiver” of overall survivability. This strategic approach defined or understood air survivability within a broad context of variables including speed, heat signature, aerial agility, sensing and manned-unmanned teaming. Therefore, not only has stealth itself likely evolved to paradigm-changing new levels to position the B-21 against the most modern and future air defenses, but the Concepts of Operation and tactics have adjusted to better enable stealth bombers to elude or destroy advanced enemy air defenses. This is almost certainly one reason why the B-21 is emerging as a multi-role, multi-domain bomber and command and control “node” in the sky.