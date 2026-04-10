F-47 & Combat Collaborative Aircraft Wingman Drones Redefine Air Attack Tactics

While the F-47 is almost certainly being built with a mind to establishing F-22-like air supremacy by leveraging advanced dogfighting ability, thrust-vector technology and an exemplary thrust-to-weight ratio, the irony is new generations of sensing technology may begin to make dogfighting somewhat obsolete. While there will always be a need to prevail in the “close-in-fight” when it comes to air combat, high-fidely long-range targeting, highly sensitive and powerful AESA radar, new generations of targeting sensors and AI-enabled computing may translate into a solution wherein fighter jets can prevail without needing to operate within striking range of an adversary aircraft. These variables are changing as well also, given that air-to-air weapons such as the PLAs PL-15 and the US Air Force-Navy AIM 260 are now bringing much longer air-to-air attack reach. However, the possibility of a range-detection disparity may ultimately prove to be a more decisive variable regarding who prevails in air-to-air combat. This is certainly the case with the F-35, as US Air Force Red Flag wargames have shown that the F-35 can “see” and “destroy” 4th-generation aircraft at ranges from which it cannot itself be detected. The F-47 will need both unparalleled long-range, high-resolution sensing as well as air-to-air and air to ground precision weapons hardened against jamming and able to “outrange” enemy weapons.