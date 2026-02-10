SM-39 Razor: Company Unveils Mach 4 Alternative F/A-XX Offering

The SM-39 Razor includes low observability afterburner design features and advanced airframe materials, but much of its presented design centers on performance and structural capability. While the platform has internal weapon bays and provisions for stealth-friendly modules, its high-speed aerodynamic surfaces and external hardpoints could increase radar signature compared to a purpose-built stealth aircraft like the F/A-XX. Additionally, the SM-39’s modular design suggests adaptability rather than innate stealth optimization. It may be that SM-39 designers anticipate relying upon pure “speed” as a stealth and survivability-enhancing characteristic, yet its smooth rounded contours and blended fuselage-wing-body configuration does appear stealthy. With three fuselage-type structures, one wonders if the SM-39 will span a wider surface area, making it easier for enemy radar to detect.