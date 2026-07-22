Hypersonics, Satellites, Counter-Drone Tech Drive DoD's $87.6 Billion Budget Request

One example of the solid rocket motors and hypersonics Hegseth mentioned could be the Dark Eagle Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), which, according to Congress, is "intended to provide the Army with a long-range, conventional precision strike capability against time-sensitive and heavily defended targets, particularly in contested environments." With a range of 1,725 miles, Dark Eagle consists of a ground-launched missile equipped with a hypersonic glide body and associated transport, support, and fire control equipment. A June 2025 Warrior Maven essay clarifies that Lockheed Martin, with support from Northrop Grumman built the missile component, while Dynetics developed the hypersonic glide body, the part carried in the missile's nose cone that separates once the missile reaches a certain altitude and speed, then glides the rest of the way to the target at hypersonic speed.