1,000 Jets by 2030? China's Massive, Growing Stealth J-20 Fleet

Ultimately its seems any ability for a 5th or 6th-generation to prevail in combat depends upon an interwoven mixture of variables such as pilot ability and pure technological parameters such as radar range and fidelity, targeting precision, sensor effectiveness and computing. Should one aircraft be positioned to “see” and “destroy” an enemy from ranges where it cannot itself be seen, a single fighter jet could destroy multiple enemy fighters at one time. This is the case with the F-35, as service wargames have shown that the aircraft can “see” and defeat groups of 4th-generation fighters from stand-off ranges using its long-range sensing and weaponry.