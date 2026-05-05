5th-Gen Stealth DeathMatch: Chinese J-20 vs U.S. F-22

Detection is merely one factor in deciding air-combat outcome, as it may prove less significant than agility and an ability to vector and maneuver into an advantageous position. The Chinese J-20 certainly appears slightly larger than an F-22 or F-35 stealth jet fighter, something which might suggest it is less “agile” than its U.S. rivals. The additional length and weight of the J-20 may in part result from its dual wing configuration, an engineering method employed to optimize air flow and achieve improved aerodynamic performance such as flight stability. While the wing configurations of a J-20 and F-22 are decidedly different, the J-20 fuselage itself appears to resemble that of an F-22 with two engine exhaust and blended, curved or rounded main body exterior. What would it mean to truly rival or surpass the F-22 stealth fighter? Now that the J-20 has been modified with the integration of a new, domestically built WS-15 engine, some might wonder if the Chinese aircraft could achieve any kind of “supercruise” capability that has—so far—been unique to the F-22.