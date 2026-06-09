Congress says China "May" Be Arming Iran with Weapons & Rebuilding Arsenal

China has long sustained itself as Iran’s top economic partner, acting as its largest oil consumer, making Iran incredibly dependent upon China’s business. However, China has always been cautious when it comes to dealing with Iran, preferring to keep one foot out the door to avoid spurring conflict with the U.S. and interfering with its sanctions on Iran. In a June 28, 2021, Congressional report detailing China-Iran relations, it was made clear that an “ anti-U.S. element” is at the core of their interactions, which has only grown as China works to “promote itself as an alternative to U.S. global leadership.” Beijing and Tehran were at the height of their relationship when Beijing supplied fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, rocket launchers, tanks, and artillery during the Iran-Iraq War. Beijing also assisted in developing Iran’s missile and nuclear programs around this time. Already, China has been able to proliferate technology that Iran has used to “improve the accuracy, range, and lethality of its ballistic missiles.” Iran has claimed to have used the “Qiam-1 and Fateh-313 missiles” in Tehran’s January 2020 attack on U.S. forces in Iraq.