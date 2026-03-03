China Claims to Have Software Able to Find "Flaws" With U.S. Stealth Aircraft

From the published analysis, it looks like the software was able to identify areas where performance could be enhanced, but not necessarily uncover “flaws” or “problems” with the B-21. Also, it seems questionable that Chinese built software would succeed in incorporating or replicating engineering methods and technologies specifically tailored for the B-21. The stealth configuration properties, radar absorbent materials, computing systems, thermal management technologies and flight-trajectory details of a B-21 would seem very difficult to fully access or “know,” given the secrecy of the program and dearth of available information. Furthermore, analyzing and replicating the many nuances to how these technological variables integrate with one another during flight would seem quite difficult to accomplish.