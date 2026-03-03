China Claims to Have Software Able to Find "Flaws" With U.S. Stealth Aircraft

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
Chinese scientists claim to have pioneered a new software simulation tool capable of optimizing stealth warplane design, finding areas of needed improvement and highlighting flaws or imperfections in existing stealth platforms such as the U.S. Air Force B-21 bomber.
The software, called PADJ-X, was articulated in a Chinese scientific research published in an academic journal known as Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica. The advantage of the software, according to Chinese scientists cited in an essay in Interesting Engineering, is that it enables weapons developers to analyze the merits and limitations of existing and possible future aircraft designs using computer simulation. The essay on PADJ-X says the simulation technology integrates aerodynamics, propulsion, electromagnetics, infrared signature and sonic boom. The purported advantage of this technology, according to published analysis, is that it can examine all of these variables in relation to one another in a single, integrated analytical framework.
B-21 Design Parameters
The software is reportedly able to replicate actual performance parameters of stealth platforms such as the B-21 bomber. Multiple reports analyzing the Chinese research claim that the simulation software was able to identify “flaws,” “limitations” or “imperfections” built into the B-21 design.
“Using 288 parameters in their simulations, the researchers reported that aerodynamic optimization increased the aircraft’s lift-to-drag ratio by about 15% and significantly reduced shock-wave effects. They also said the pitching moment, a measure of longitudinal stability, improved from 0.07 to nearly zero, a change that would theoretically allow smoother, more stable flight with less need for constant control input,” Interesting Engineering writes.
B-21 Flaws?
From the published analysis, it looks like the software was able to identify areas where performance could be enhanced, but not necessarily uncover “flaws” or “problems” with the B-21. Also, it seems questionable that Chinese built software would succeed in incorporating or replicating engineering methods and technologies specifically tailored for the B-21. The stealth configuration properties, radar absorbent materials, computing systems, thermal management technologies and flight-trajectory details of a B-21 would seem very difficult to fully access or “know,” given the secrecy of the program and dearth of available information. Furthermore, analyzing and replicating the many nuances to how these technological variables integrate with one another during flight would seem quite difficult to accomplish.
U.S. Digital Engineering
The premise of the Chinese research is quite significant as it mirrors or aligns to some extent with U.S. successes with digital engineering, a method of using computer simulations to very precisely replicate performance parameters and capabilities built into a particular system, before it is built. The advantage of digital engineering, which has been used successfully in Pentagon programs such as the Sentinel ICBM and F-47, enables weapons developers to reduce risk and compare design models using computer simulation. In the case of the Sentinel, senior Air Force developers said weapons experts and engineers were able to analyze nine different potential designs through simulation, essentially streamlining the selection process without having to “bend metal.”
Chinese hype?
It is not clear if this Chinese software is designed to build new weapons per say, but the technological capabilities ostensibly woven into PADJ-X do seem entirely consistent with digital engineering developmental initiatives. PADJ-X appears to replicate specific aerodynamic performance parameters and assess them in relation to other key variables such as electromagnetic signature, propulsion and thermal management. It seems conceivable that Chinese experts may wish to announce problems or limitation with the B-21, yet the actual technological merits of such findings should be viewed with a measure of skepticism.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University