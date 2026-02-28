China Fires Land-Launch CJ 1000 Hypersonic Scramjet

There is also substantial modernization taking place in the realm of air defense radar and networking technologies. The Patriot missile defense radar technology, for example, can now track and support intercept of two maneuvering cruise missiles at one time. The U.S. Army is also breaking through with a technology called Integrated Battle Command System, a networked web of “nodes” dispersed across multiple platforms. IBCS, as it is called, connects Patriot missile batteries with Sentinel Radar systems, ground-based command and control and even aerial nodes such as an F-35 to exchange threat information across multiple domains in real time. While it has yet to be established as a system capable of defending hypersonic weapons, the architecture to track fast-moving targets across domains is evolving quickly.