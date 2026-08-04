China Seeks More "Penetrating" Hypersonic Missiles With AI-Enabled "Intercept Avoid"

While there is little publicly available information related to the technology of guidance systems and in-flight maneuverability related to hypersonic glide vehicles, they are known for traveling a much less discernable flight path, as opposed to the recognizable parabola-like trajectory of a ballistic missile. Once the origin of a ballistic missile is recognized, its flight path and landing location can be quickly ascertained to a large degree, yet hypersonic glide vehicles of comparable ranges are known to maneuver and even skip along the boundary of the Earth’s atmosphere. The pure speed of hypersonic flight makes it seemingly impossible for ground, sea, or air-based radar to establish a continuous target track, as HGVs travel far too quickly from one radar aperture or field of view to another. This is likely a key reason why so many industry weapons developers say emerging hypersonic weapons defenses or interceptor technologies, such as Hypersonic Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) and Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI), increasingly rely upon high-throughput, lower-altitude medium Earth orbit and low Earth orbit satellites. These satellites are in lower orbit and in closer proximity to the earth and one another than traditional early warning satellites in geosynchronous orbit, so they are in a better position to establish a target track of an HGV as it transits from one field of regard to another.