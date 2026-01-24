China "Mass-Producing" 5th-Gen Carrier-Launched Stealth J-35 to Counter U.S. F-35C

China's new J-35 carrier-based stealth fighter marks a significant step in closing its airpower deficit with the U.S., which has had a longstanding advantage with the F-35. The J-35 looks like an F-35 and is slightly faster (Mach 1.8), and it has a similar combat range to the F-35 of roughly 1,200 nautical miles. A key question informing this equation likely of great relevance to the Pentagon is whether the J-35 has been engineered with any kind of "upgradeability" capable of mirroring, matching or rivalling the F-35. Whatever it's current capabilities may be now, the operative question with the J-35 would seem to relate to the extent to which it can be "upgraded" and improved moving into the future. Specifically, the Pentagon has a plan to upgrade its F-35 for years into the future, and there seems little available information related to whether the fast-emergingChinese J-35 can sustain and improve its capabilities into the 2050s and beyond