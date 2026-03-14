China's Stealthy CH-7 Drone Will Send Target Detail to Bombers

However, the potential existence of an RQ-180 remains unconfirmed by the Pentagon, and there have not been public images released, which suggests that the air platform is secretive if it does exist. No public images of the reported RQ-180 have been released, so it seems significant that the Chinese paper would reference the aircraft to highlight the stealth attributes of its CH-7.The Global Times describes the CH-7 as “on the same level as the US-made RQ-180,” regarding stealth, should the RQ-180 exist.