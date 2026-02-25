China's Two-Seat J-20S Will Control Drones and Hunt Aircraft Carriers

The J-20 is longer than an F-22 and can operate in a “bomb-truck” like capacity, so it could potentially fire hypersonic weapons and a range of air-to-surface weapons designed to attack warships such as U.S. Navy carriers. There is yet another dimension to the threat posed by the two-seat J-20S and it relates to aerial missile attack, sensing technology, carrier “hunting” and the possible integration of hypersonics. With an “S” variant including a pilot and aviator working collaboratively, longer range air-and-surface targets such as U.S. Carrier Strike Groups might be detected and attacked more easily.