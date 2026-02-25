China's Two-Seat J-20S Will Control Drones and Hunt Aircraft Carriers

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
The arrival of a twin-seat J-20S “Mighty Dragon” seems to suggest that the People’s Liberation Army - Air Force is intensely pursuing manned-unmanned teaming and the “loyal wingman” strategies employed by the United States, aerial command and control target and potential “carrier killer” missions from the sky.
US Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft are already airborne, and the Pentagon has long maintained that its 6th-generation stealth fighter will be a “family of systems.” Sure enough, the emerging F-47 is expected to operate many drones from the cockpit to test enemy air defenses, blanket areas with intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and even fire weapons when directed by a human. It seems entirely feasible that the PLA intends a similar operational capacity for its two-seat J-20S, as it could enable an “aviator” to focus on sensing, targeting, command and control and air-to-surface attack.
Hunting Carriers
The J-20 is longer than an F-22 and can operate in a “bomb-truck” like capacity, so it could potentially fire hypersonic weapons and a range of air-to-surface weapons designed to attack warships such as U.S. Navy carriers. There is yet another dimension to the threat posed by the two-seat J-20S and it relates to aerial missile attack, sensing technology, carrier “hunting” and the possible integration of hypersonics. With an “S” variant including a pilot and aviator working collaboratively, longer range air-and-surface targets such as U.S. Carrier Strike Groups might be detected and attacked more easily.
J-20 AESA Radar
Detection range figures prominently in this equation, and the J-20 AESA radar appears to be configured with long range detection technology sufficient to potentially “see” enemy aircraft and warships from greater standoff distances.
This might be the case because the J-20 operates with a larger nose radome able to accommodate a large number of densely packaged transit-receive (T&R) modules. Academic research establishes a clear, linear relationship between T/R modules and radar effectiveness.A 2025 academic essay published by the Pentagon’s National Defense University’s Air University cites evidence that the J-20 AESA radar could be more powerful and longer range than its US equivalents.
“According to a 2016 essay in Sina Military News, the J-20 radar achieves 50-percent more power than the F-22 and reaches a comparatively longer detection range. The essay further establishes a direct and clear connection between T/R modules and detection distance; ‘it can be seen that the number of T/R modules directly determines the size of the transmission power and the distance of the detection distance … the TR module is equivalent to a relay station and signal amplifier.’”
The presence of a longer-range or more powerful AESA radar does not mean a J-20 would prevail in an engagement with an F-22 or F-35, as there are many components to air superiority, yet it would suggest a “counter-interventionist” operational concept. This concept can also work in a purely offensive capacity, as it could potentially enable long-range air-to-surface attack on U.S. carriers, should the J-20 AESA radar generate high-fidelity images from stand-off ranges.
J-20S Air-to-Surface Attack
Perhaps the PLA sees the J-20S as a key command and control, drone-controlling aerial node fighter able to defend the perimeter of mainland China and “see” and “attack” incoming threats from further stand-off range. A key concept here would be for the PLA AF to attempt to attack from distances where it would be more difficult for ship-based Aegis radar to “see.”
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University