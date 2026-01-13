China Says its H-20 Stealth Bomber is "Coming Soon"

Therefore, beyond the mere question of range and global reach, the H-20 could present a very serious “nuclear-mass” threat, according to top Pentagon researchers studying Chinese weapons and production capacity. Publicly available and published Pentagon research assessments suggest that, in less than a decade, China could potentially deploy a fleet of at least 50 H-20 bombers capable of collectively attacking with hundreds of nuclear warheads. There is also the question that the H-20 could deploy with an ability to fire hypersonic weapons from the air, as the PLA AF has already deployed an air-launched variant of its YJ-21 on an H-6K bomber.