China Sells Land-Launched J-35A 5th-Gen Stealth Jet to Pakistan

Pakistan does operate a Naval force consisting of a small number of submarines, corvettes, frigates and small boats, yet none of them seem capable of launching a 5th-generation J-35 stealth aircraft from the ocean. The J-35 was initially conceived of as a carrier-launched maritime 5th-generation aircraft, yet it appears the PLA AF has copied the U.S. strategy of engineer land and “sea” launched 5th-generation variants. The PLA does now operate a land-launched J-35A variant of its aircraft, so it is likely that is the aircraft which will be sold to Pakistan. At the moment, Israel’s F-35I Adir appears to be the only 5th-generation stealth aircraft in the Middle East, yet a Pakistani J-35 with a 1,000-mile or more range could potentially rival the IDF in the region in the event of conflict. A 5th-generation-capable Pakistan does make strategic sense for China, given its growing emphasis upon exert influence across the globe. For example, China is building a large military base right near a U.S. military facility in Djibouti, Africa on the Western part of the continent closely bordering the Middle East, and the PRC has for years been seeking to expand its growing economic, political and military influence in the region.