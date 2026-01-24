China Upgrades 5th-Gen J-20A With "Raised Section" For New Tech

Research published by the Pentagon’s China Aerospace Studies Institute, a portion of National Defense University, suggests that perhaps the J-20 is defensively postured to a degree by virtue of being engineered with a larger, longer-range AESA radar designed to protect mainland China from potential attackers at superior detection and stand-off ranges. Alongside these kinds of analyses, there are many remaining questions about its mission systems, computing, software configuration, sensing range and weapons capacity, things which would offer an indication as to whether the J-20 can compete with the U.S. F-35 or F-22. Answers or general technological elements related to these questions would also shed light on just how “long” the J-20 will stay airborne. Like the F-35, could it remain relevant and deployable into the 2070s? This would depend almost entirely upon how “upgradeable” the platform is, meaning is it engineered with IP Protocols and the technical infrastructure to integrate software updates, improved electronics, higher-fidelity sensing and new generations of weapons? If the answers to some of these questions, and the extent to which its potential to modernize parallels or matches the U.S. F-35, become clear, it seems possible that the J-20 could fly into the 2060s and 2070s as well.