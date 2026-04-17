China's Air-to-Air PL-15 Missile vs U.S. AIM-120D

The PL-15, a Chinese-engineered new generation air-to-air weapon, is built to attack air targets as far as 300km away, and its export variant fired by Pakistan is known to travel, and achieve hits, from as far as 200km. This range is quite significant, particularly given that the U.S. Air Force upgraded AIM-120D air-to-air missile is cited as operating with a range of 160-to-185km, according to a write up in Globalsecurity.org. The exact range of the AIM-120D is not available, for security reasons, yet the unclassified range extends to 185km. The AIM-120D AMRAAM arms the F-35 and the F-22, and a fleet wide software upgrade in recent years further “hardened” the missile against interference, improved its guidance technology and extended its range.