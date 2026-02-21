Chinese J-16 "Aggressively" Fire Flares at Taiwanese F-16

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
A People’s Liberation Army - Air Force Shenyan J-16 fighter aggressively provoked a U.S.-made Taiwanese F-16 by brandishing weapons in close proximity and “firing flares” at the Taiwanese jet. The aerial confrontation, which stopped short of actual combat, transpired when Taiwanese F-16s scrambled to intercept the Chinese fighter as it crossed the “median line of the Taiwan Strait.”
The Chinese J-16 was participating in a PLA AF wargame training exercise in the Taiwan Strait last December, when its incursion into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone resulted in the scrambling of F-16s. Taiwan’s ADIZ, described as a security buffer zone, extends more than 100 miles of the island’s coast, and the “median line” or half-way distance between mainland China and Taiwan is often seen as a marker point at which Taiwan may scramble jets to intercept Chinese warplanes or conduct defensive maneuvers. This appears to have been the case in this encounter last December when the Chinese J-16 engaged in aggressive and intimidating tactics.
Chinese ADIZ Incursions
While an isolated incident in this one particular encounter, Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ have massively increased in recent years. While this likely comes as no surprise, the increases are staggering; a group of researchers with National Defense University which regularly catalogues these incursions reports that PLA AF ADIZ violation flights jumped from 972 in 2021 all the way up to 3,119 in 2022, more than tripling in numbers.
There are several variables to consider with this increase, as it introduces strategic, geopolitical and tactical questions of great significance. Certainly in a self-evident way, the surge in violations greatly increases pressure on Taiwan as the PLA intensifies its presence. There is also the clear possibility that increased sorties reflect intensified intelligence gathering operations, maneuvers which could function as a precursor to an attack. Finally, it is possible that a large increase in incursions makes it more possible for a PLA AF incursion into Taiwan’s ADIZ could be a deceptive effort to make an actual “attack” look like mere training.
J-16 vs F-16
The incident between the J-16 and F-16 shines light upon an amazing contradiction or paradox, because while both aircraft are understood to be lethal 4th-generation fighters, the F-16 took its first flight nearly 40 years before the Chinese J-16. The F-16 first took to the sky as far back as 1974, yet the J-16 launched in 2011, yet somehow the aircraft are thought of in comparable terms to an extent. The key question is whether the decades of advanced upgrades to the U.S.-built F-16 have positioned the fighter to equal, rival or out-perform a more modern PLA AF J-16. With a Service Life Extension Plan, new AESA radar and infrared search and track targeting, it seems entirely realistic that an upgraded F-16 could sustain a high level of modern combat relevancy.
The Chinese J-16 also operates with an AESA radar and is considered an advanced fourth-generation “4.5-generation” fighter because it combines powerful sensors, modern avionics, long-range weapons, and electronic warfare capabilities into a multirole platform. Developed from the Russian Su-30 design, the J-16 incorporates significant indigenous upgrades that enhance its combat effectiveness.
AESA Radar Advantage
One of its most important technologies is its Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. Unlike older mechanically scanned radars, the AESA radar on the F-16 and the J-16 can track multiple targets simultaneously, resist jamming, and operate in various modes such as air-to-air and air-to-ground with high precision. This greatly improves situational awareness and engagement capability.
The J-16 also features advanced electronic warfare systems. The specialized J-16D variant carries powerful jamming pods and electronic countermeasures designed to disrupt enemy radar and communications, similar in role to dedicated electronic attack aircraft. This capability allows the aircraft to escort strike packages and suppress enemy air defenses.
In terms of weaponry, the J-16 can carry long-range air-to-air missiles such as the PL-15, equipped with active radar guidance, enabling beyond-visual-range engagements. It also supports precision-guided munitions and anti-ship missiles, making it highly versatile.
Kris Osborn is thePresident of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The HistoryChannel. He also has a Master's Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia