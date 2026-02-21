Chinese J-16 "Aggressively" Fire Flares at Taiwanese F-16

The incident between the J-16 and F-16 shines light upon an amazing contradiction or paradox, because while both aircraft are understood to be lethal 4th-generation fighters, the F-16 took its first flight nearly 40 years before the Chinese J-16. The F-16 first took to the sky as far back as 1974, yet the J-16 launched in 2011, yet somehow the aircraft are thought of in comparable terms to an extent. The key question is whether the decades of advanced upgrades to the U.S.-built F-16 have positioned the fighter to equal, rival or out-perform a more modern PLA AF J-16. With a Service Life Extension Plan, new AESA radar and infrared search and track targeting, it seems entirely realistic that an upgraded F-16 could sustain a high level of modern combat relevancy.