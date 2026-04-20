Did China Help Iran With Satellite Targeting?

If the Chinese are, in fact, supporting Iranian weapons re-building, such actions could greatly intensify U.S.-China tensions, sentiments which have been escalating in recent years due Chinese threats to Taiwan and the growing U.S. military footprint in the Pacific. The Chinese could be incentivized to weaken or complicate the U.S. application of military power for the purpose of elevating the PRC as a dominant global power, or the Chinese motivation could be driven by pure economics. It is well known that China relies heavily upon oil from the Strait of Hormuz, and there has now been extensive reporting that the PRC has been massively involved in the creation of the current two-week ceasefire. Chinese officials have been communicating with Pakistani and U.S. officials in an effort to diffuse further escalation and essentially “pause” or “stop” the Pentagon’s planned massive escalation in attacks. The Chinese may simply wish to ensure their supply of oil is not further obstructed by ongoing combat.