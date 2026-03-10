Is China Truly Building a Massive Space-Mothership for Attack Beyond the Atmosphere

At the moment, the project seems largely conceptual, yet there are technological advances in the realm of space and unmanned systems which might suggest that such a platform could be realistic at some point. China has, in recent decades, made significant strides in aerospace and defense technology, and has a long history of developing space-oriented weapons systems such as Anti-Satellite or ASAT weapons. The project has been acknowledged and discussed by Chinese experts on China’s CCTV state television as a vision for future aerospace and space superiority. One analyst in particular, quoted in Interesting Engineering, described the Nantianmen Project in terms of a platform capable of hypersonic speed, dual-mode propulsion and advanced stealth.