Massive Air Threat: Will China Sell its J-20 Mighty Dragon to Iran?

However, for a J-20 armed Iran to be impactful in any way, it seems the country would likely need a sizable “force” of J-20s and not merely a few aircraft. It is not clear Iran would have the budget to acquire an impactful number of J-20s, despite the alarming pace at which China appears to be building them. There are other variables as well, particularly given the many unanswered questions about the J-20’s sensing, computing, targeting and weaponry. The J-20 is slightly larger and arguably “less stealthy” than an F-35, yet it can operate in a bomb-truck kind of capacity and take-off with a very large payload. The J-20 can take off with 27,988 pounds of internal and external weaponry, whereas a full “beast-mode” F-35 can carry 18,000 pounds of ordnance. This bomb-truck ability could factor heavily if Iranian J-20s were able to establish air superiority in any capacity, yet heavy weaponry would certainly make the aircraft less stealthy and agile. The true measure of whether a J-20 can rival US F-35s and F-22 likely pertains to less easily discernible factors such as mission systems, sensor fidelity and resolution, computing and weapons range and fire control.For instance, the U.S. F-35 has shown in wargames that it can see groups of enemy fighters from stand-off ranges, which is undetectable, and destroy targets without being seen. Do J-20 sensors have a similar kind of overmatch? These kinds of questions would determine the jet’s true performance or superiority. The J-20 is listed as being capable of hitting Mach 2.0, speeds faster than a Mach 1.6 F-35 yet slower than an F-22, which can hit speeds of Mach 2.25.