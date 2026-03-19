Stealthy & Lethal: Taiwan Surges Hai Kun - First Indigenous Submarine

Surface warships are easy to see from the air with drones and satellites, helicopters and warplanes can also be detected as well .. but stealthy submarines lurking beneath the surface to defend against amphibious assault represent an entirely new category of maritime defense. When it comes to Taiwan, submarines may be one of the few defensive interventionist options capable of “saving” the island from a Chinese invasion. Should torpedo-armed attack submarines be quietly patrolling under the surface in the Taiwan Strait, the “forward presence” of undersea firepower could potentially destroy People’s Liberation Army - Navy warships seeking to close in on and take over the island.