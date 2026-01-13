Threat to Homeland: China's New DF-27 Hypersonic Missile Can Travel 4,000 Miles

These Chinese ICBMs are well known, yet the PLA is now adding a “conventional” missile able to travel the same distances as an ICBM, meaning non-nuclear weapons could travel across the Pacific between continents to target the US homeland. China’s new hypersonic DF-27, for instance, is said to be capable of reaching distances up to 8,000km. This not only introduces the risk of attacking at hypersonic speed, but introduces a new threat variable as it appears capable of threatening Hawaii and the West Coast of the US with conventional weapons from mainland China. The other element of this relates to US Navy carriers, as a weapon of that range could hold carriers and warships at risk from thousands more miles beyond the first island chain in the Pacific.