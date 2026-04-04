Threaten Homeland? China's Type 096 Sub Fires Nuclear JL-3 Missiles 5,400 Miles

Multiple media reports have quoted experts saying the Type 096 is likely to be “quieter” than previous SSBNs, to include the existing JIN-class, however not surprisingly little detail seems to be available. By point of comparison, many are likely to wonder or seek to discern the kind of quieting propulsion system the PRC plans to build into the Type 096, because the emerging US Navy Columbia-class SSBNs are believed to possibly become the “quietest” submarine ever to exist. The specific technologies driving the “stealthy” characteristics of the Columbia-class are likely not available for security reasons, yet the service has publicly stated on numerous occasions that the new nuclear-armed submarines will operate with a quiet, “electric-drive” propulsion system.