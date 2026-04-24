Will China's "Mass Produced" J-20 Fleet Outsize U.S. F-35?

As a slightly larger aircraft, the J-20 can also operate in a bomb-truck type of capacity. The J-20 does have a large nose-radome, something which researchers have suggested houses larger numbers of long-range transmit/receive (T/R) nodules. There is a well known direct correlation between the “range” of an AESA Radar and the sheer number of its T/R modules. Should greater numbers of T/R modules be successfully and efficiently packaged into the J-20s AESA Radar, the aircraft could operate with a longer “detection” range when compared with an F-35. This would suggest that the PLA may have envisioned its J-20 as a “counter-interventionist” long-range detection platform able to form a defensive perimeter around the Chinese coastline. Accomplishing this, however, would require a large number of J-20 aircraft, and they would arguably need to rival the F-35 in terms of sheer numbers and sensor-detection targeting range. Even if a J-20 could conceivably “detect” or “see” an F-35, that does not mean it can “hit” an F-35 at stand-off ranges, given the range, targeting technology and sensor fidelity built into the F-35. Also, should the J-20 be unable to compete with a US F-35 when it comes to sensor range, targeting precision and multi-role air dominance, then having larger numbers of the aircraft might not necessarily make as much of a difference.