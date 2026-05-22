1 Million Casualities: How Can Russia's Military Survive?

The Russian Army likely still suffers from a morale problem as well, meaning many Russian soldiers may be reluctant to fight and simply have no interest in killing Ukrainians, most of whom share common ethnic ties with Russians. Early in the war, there were countless anecdotal reports of Russians simply “taking off” and abandoning their military vehicles or fighting positions and refusing to fight. It is likely that Russian morale problems have not only continued but worsened as the war has continued and casualty figures continue to mount. Will there be a point at which Putin can no longer recruit and send young soldiers to die in Ukraine? Could there come a point at which Russian public opinion and opposition to the war grows to a point such that Putin feels less secure in his hold on power? The free flow of information is greatly compromised in Russia, so it is not clear what Russians know or understand about the war and the extent of the casualties, yet doubts have to start emerging when hundreds of thousands of young Russians keep dying and the war continues.