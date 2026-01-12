Britain's Upgraded Challenger 3 Has Been Destroying Russian Armor

This is of particular relevance in light of the two-sided or somewhat contradictory lessons from the Ukraine war. In one sense, the arrival of precision attack drones, improved ISR and next-generation shoulder-fired anti-armor weapons such as the Javelin has “decimated” tanks in modern war. Many have even raised the question as to whether tanks were becoming obsolete and the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 called for the removal of Abrams tanks from the Corps in favor of more drones, lightweight anti-armor weapons and high-speed maneuverable attack vehicles. In yet another sense, however, tanks supported by sufficient ISR, drones, long-range high fidelity targeting sensors, have proven extremely effective in Ukraine as well. If properly employed and sufficiently fortified by drones, weapons and supportive technologies tanks can deliver massive “added value” in war as the best way to break through fortified defenses, challenge an enemy perimeter and actually “hold” territory in war.