France's Mirage 200 Destroys Russian Cruise Missiles

by Kris Osborn, Warrior
Protecting cities, killing drones, intercepting cruise missiles and conducting offensive attacks are a few operations being performed in Ukraine by French Mirage 2000 fighter jets. The French jets, which first arrived in 2025, have been intercepting Russian cruise missiles from the air and dropping AASM Hammer bombs for ground strikes. The performance of the jet in war has inspired additional Ukrainian requests for the fighters.
One Mirage pilot told Business Insider that he has experienced a 98-percent kill rate against Russian drones and missiles, and multiple reports from the warzone in Ukraine say that the Mirage 2000 is now pursuing “offensive” strike operations for the first time. An interesting essay in Trench Art cites a video of a Ukrainian Mirage 2000 dropping AASM Hammer bombs into Russian ammunition storages, fuel depots and troop concentrations. The essay described these attacks as a decided shift toward offensive attacks on Russian logistical capabilities, as opposed to its regular mission to protect cities. As an air “node” above cities, the Mirage 2000 could be in position to “see,” “track” and “destroy” incoming Russian rockets and missiles.
1980’s Era Mirage 2000
The French Mirage 2000 fighter jet burst into operational service in 1984 after several years of development and was eventually flown by nine countries. The single-engine multi-role fighter was eventually flown by Peru, Egypt, Taiwan, India, and other allied countries while also evolving into more advanced variants.
Throughout the years of its development, Dassault Mirage 2000 variants have functioned as both one and two-seater aircraft and even operated with a 2000-N nuclear variant and a Mirage 2000-D with laser-guided weapons, low-drag bombs and an ability to carry the APACHE cruise missile, according to a report from the Federation of American Scientists on the Mirage. The Mirage 2000-D also has automated terrain-following technology, something which greatly improves targeting possibilities.
“The Mirage 2000D tactical penetration two-seater fighter carries air-to-ground high precision weapons which can be fired at a safe distance, by day or by night. Its navigation and attack system enable it to fly in any weather conditions, hugging the terrain at a very low altitude,” the FAS report says. The 2000-D is also significant because of its all-weather night and day bombing capability and high-precision bombing, technologies considered cutting-edge in the 1980s and 1990s. The aircraft was also advanced for its time due to its fly-by-wire system and inertial navigation technology systems, cited in the FAS description.
While clearly a 1980s-era 4th-generation aircraft, the Mirage is known for some significant technical attributes such as its RDY radar and visualization control system.
Mirage 2000-5 Radar
Upgrades throughout the years arguably put the Mirage ahead of its time as the fighter jet was integrated with digital cockpit displays. The Mirage 2000-5 RDY radar, for instance, allows a fighter to track multiple air and ground targets.
“The Mirage 2000-5 is similar to a U.S. 1980s aircraft such as the F-15, for example, which has now been upgraded with advanced multi-target-tracking AESA Radar. It would be interesting to see how 1980s and 1990s F-15 targeting and radar technology compared to the Mirage at the time.ti-role single-seater or two seater fighter. It differs from its predecessors mainly in its avionics; its new multiple target air-to-ground and air-to-air firing procedures are linked to the use of RDY radar and its new visualization and control system,” the FAS essay explains.
The Mirage 2000 production line was stopped some years ago. However, it would be significant to learn more about how much it has been upgraded and maintained.
Clearly, some of the variants of the French Mirage incorporate some for-its-time advanced technologies. The aircraft is listed with a low thrust-to-weight ratio at .07, which might suggest more limited maneuverability and acceleration. Yet, it can reach speeds of Mach 2.2 and operate with a “bomb-truck” -like ability to take off with 37,479 pounds of ordnance.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University