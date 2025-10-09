How "Thrust Vectoring" Changes Air Attack for F-22, Su-57 & J-20

By Kris Osborn, Warrior

Faster, tighter turns, vertical take off and the ability to “hover” are just a few of the tactical advantages associated with the ability of a jet to engage in “thrust vectoring,” a combat fighter method of using special nozzles to direct exhaust gases at low speeds, high angles of attack or areas where airflow is limited.

Thrust vectoring is, essentially, as it sounds meaning it describes a fighter jet that can change the direction of its engine’s thrust to control attitude and maneuverability. There are a number of existing fighter jets known to be capable of thrust vectoring, to include the US F-22 and Russian Su-30, Su-35 and 5th-gen Su-57 aircraft. The Chinese J-20 is also among those cited as potentially having “thrust vectoring.”

Thrust Vector Vertical Take Off

An ability to “turn” sharply or “hover” and “accelerate” could clearly prove pivotal in an air engagement where bursts of power, speed and thrust are likely to determine the outcome of an air-combat engagement. Vertical take off, thrust or acceleration could also of course prove critical in air combat, particularly in a mountainous combat environment wherein an aircraft might want to fly close to the ground along the terrain to avoid being seen or targeted by ground-based anti-aircraft guns. The Su-57 operates with two AL-41F1 engines able to direct thrust in multiple directions for air combat agility.

As per the case of the Su-57, the existence of thrust vectoring could measurably enhance aircraft performance as it would combine with stealth properties. The ability to engage in rapid, sharp-turning vectoring is a survivability enhancing feature which, when combined with stealth, could make an aircraft very difficult to target from the ground or the air.

Is Dogfighting Obsolete?

While few are likely to suggest that dogfighting will become entirely obsolete, air-to-air combat in the future will be increasingly defined by sensor and weapons “range” and “precision.” Essentially, the aircraft that can “see” and “destroy” the other first, from a superior stand-off range, is likely to prevail. This has been shown to be the case with the F-35 which has demonstrated the ability to track and destroy multiple 4th-generation fighters from distance where it could not itself be detected.

This is not to suggest that maneuverability is irrelevant, as it will likely remain critical with efforts to elude enemy air defenses, adjust to new target information and “close” with an enemy aircraft. It would also be ill advised to deploy an aircraft unable to dogfight or engage in close-in air combat if needed. This is particularly true in the case of a 5th-gen stealth aircraft, as speed and stealth combined make aircraft very difficult to target.

Also, there is yet another reason why dogfighting is not going to be obsolete anytime soon, and that is because it is extremely likely that long-range sensors and weapons’ guidance systems could be jammed or disabled in an air combat scenario. This would interfere with stand-off attacks and likely require close-in air combat.

