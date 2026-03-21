Mach 2 Speed & Drone Controls: Is Russia's Su-57 Dangerous?

There is also the question of manned-unmanned teaming, as Russian media reports have made mention of efforts to connect drones with manned fighter jets using what the U.S. Air Force refers to it as a “loyal wingman” type of scenario. The U.S. Air Force, for instance, has shown that its Valkyrie drone is able to share real-time data with an F-35, and it does not seem at all clear that Russia’s Su-57 is in any way capable of such use of technology. Russia’s Izvestia news has in recent years reported that the Su-57 is working to network with Russia’s S-70 Okhotnik B-drone. The extent of Russian progress with this may be unknown, in terms of whether the Su-57 can operate with the ability to control drones in real-time. It’s conceivable that the Russian Su-57 is far behind the U.S. 6th-Gen Next Generation Air Dominance family of systems in which manned stealth aircraft operate groups of autonomous drones.