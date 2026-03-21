Mach 2 Speed & Drone Controls: Is Russia's Su-57 Dangerous?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior
Despite its stealthy appearance and purported speed, there are still many remaining questions regarding how much of a threat Russia’s 5th-generation Su-57 poses to adversaries. Russian media says many things about the airframe’s performance parameters, yet little seems to be known about its computing, weapons interfaces, sensing, and manned-unmanned teaming capabilities.
Certainly the Su-57 does look stealthy to the observer's eye,with its blended-wing body and rounded fuselage. However, how might it compare with the F-35 in regard to sensing and high-speed, AI-enabled computing able to gather sensor input from disparate pools of data and perform immediate analysis and organization to present integrated information to a pilot? This seems to remain as somewhat of an “unanswered” question.
Additional specs on the Su-57 suggest it can hit speeds of Mach 2 and travel ranges out to 2,200 miles. This makes the jet slightly slower than an F-22, which can reportedly hit speeds of Mach 2.25. Also, the Su-57 may not have a thrust-to-weight ratio able to rival an F-22, meaning it may not be as competitive as a complete air-dominance platform such as the Raptor.
Nonetheless, the speed of the Sukhoi Su-57 can be an important factor that could make it a potential threat to the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II in certain combat scenarios. While both aircraft are advanced fifth-generation fighters designed with stealth, sensors, and networked warfare in mind, differences in speed and flight performance can influence how each aircraft engages in air combat.
Su-57 Speed
One of the most notable characteristics of the Su-57 is its high top speed. The aircraft is estimated to reach speeds of around Mach 2, significantly faster than the F-35, which typically has a top speed of about Mach 1.6. This difference in maximum speed gives the Su-57 the potential to close distances more quickly in a combat situation. If a Su-57 detects an enemy aircraft or receives targeting data from external sensors, its higher speed could allow it to intercept the target faster than an F-35 might expect, reducing the time available for the opposing pilot to react or reposition.However, this advantage could be largely offset by the range and fidelity of the F-35s targeting sensors which could likely “see” the Su-57 before it could detect an F-35.
However, speed alone does not determine superiority. The F-35 emphasizes stealth, sensor fusion, and advanced networking capabilities, which are designed to detect and engage adversaries before they are even aware of its presence. In many scenarios, the F-35’s lower radar signature and advanced avionics could allow it to fire first, potentially neutralizing a faster opponent before speed becomes a decisive factor.
Su-57 AESA Radar & Targeting
It is reported that the Su-57 has an AESA, or Active Electronically Scanned Array radar and phased array radar, supported by extensive electronic countermeasures. Further detail suggests the Su-57 operates with an F/A-18-like Infrared Search and Track targeting technology, which among other things, enables fighter jets to operate in a high-threat “jamming” environment.
Not Enough Su-57s
Regardless of the extent to which the Su-57 can truly rival U.S. 5th-generation aircraft, Russia’s next-generation aircraft primarily suffers from a numbers problem. There are just not that many of them, as multiple public reports say there are currently somewhere between four and 15 operational Su-57 aircraft, and Russia’s TASS news agency has reported plans for the country to acquire 76 Su-57s over the next five years. The U.S., by contrast, operates hundreds of F-35s or more, and that is not including the fast-arriving NATO and European F-35s, something which gives the U.S. and NATO a sizeable margin of superiority when it comes to a possible air superiority war with the Su-57.
Manned-Unmanned Teaming
There is also the question of manned-unmanned teaming, as Russian media reports have made mention of efforts to connect drones with manned fighter jets using what the U.S. Air Force refers to it as a “loyal wingman” type of scenario. The U.S. Air Force, for instance, has shown that its Valkyrie drone is able to share real-time data with an F-35, and it does not seem at all clear that Russia’s Su-57 is in any way capable of such use of technology. Russia’s Izvestia news has in recent years reported that the Su-57 is working to network with Russia’s S-70 Okhotnik B-drone. The extent of Russian progress with this may be unknown, in terms of whether the Su-57 can operate with the ability to control drones in real-time. It’s conceivable that the Russian Su-57 is far behind the U.S. 6th-Gen Next Generation Air Dominance family of systems in which manned stealth aircraft operate groups of autonomous drones.
Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven – Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a highly qualified expert in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University