Russia's Entire Active Duty Tank Force - Is Destroyed

Russia’s use of tanks, which includes T-72s and even old T-55s does not appear to leverage adjusted tactics or upgraded tanks, a circumstance likely responsible for the widespread destruction of its fleet. Certainly Russia is making use of known available protections such as cage armor or reinforced armor against top-down attacks, yet even its most advanced battle tanks are not likely to have been adequately upgraded or maintained. Without sufficient networking, ISR technology and integrated, joint maneuver, Russia’s tanks have proved to be extremely vulnerable. This is in part due to Ukraine’s effective tactical use of anti-amor weapons to stage hit-and-run ambush attacks from dispersed, decentralized dismounted mobile groups of fighters. The tanks Russia is using, therefore, are not likely to have many upgrades and remain quite vulnerable. Also, while Russia employs many attack drones, it is not clear if the Russian Army is executing any kind of adapted or modern Combined Arms Maneuver in any substantial way.