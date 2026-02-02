Can the U.S. Navy Afford "Not" to Build Trump-class Battleships

There are also likely to be USS Ford-like non-recurring engineering and development costs; one of the main reasons for cost growth with the USS Ford related to it being a “first-in-class” ship intended to incorporate a new generation of technologies. The idea, which has not yet proven to be the case with the second and third Ford-class ships, is that there are naturally first-in-class non-recurring engineering and development costs which will not exist with follow-on ships in the same class. However, production delays and overruns have led estimates for both the USS Kennedy and USS Enterprise to approach USS Ford-like $13 billion. It certainly remains possible that prices for future Ford-class carriers will decrease substantially as technological integration, “fixes” and adjustments are made with the Ford-class “follow-on” ships. There certainly have thus far been major ship-building improvements made with the USS Kennedy as “lessons learned” from the USS Ford are incorporated. Not only has the supply chain solidified but HII shipbuilder employed a new “modular” ship-construction method which assembled larger portions of the ship as integrated elements before loading them onto the overall structure as a “module.” The has streamlined efficiency for shipbuilders and will likely improve production and lower costs for the Ford-class as it moves into the future.