CENTCOM Debuts One-Way Attack Sea Drone Against Iranian Targets

CENTCOM's first confirmed combat use of one-way attack sea drones against Iran marks a significant step in the Pentagon's expansion of autonomous, multi-domain warfare. While the military has not disclosed which system was employed, the operation reflects broader developments already seen in Ukraine. As Warrior Maven notes, the Switchblade loitering munition has "been destroying tanks in Ukraine for several years" and is now being upgraded "to expand its lethality, survivability and concepts of operation." According to an AeroVironment official Warrior previously spoke to, engineers are "adding maritime applications for the weapon" while improving its electronic warfare resilience. Warrior Maven also reports that future Switchblade variants are being integrated with unmanned surface vessels capable of engaging "enemy small boat swarms, surface ships or even drones and helicopters," underscoring the growing role of autonomous systems across both land and maritime domains.