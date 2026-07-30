CENTCOM Debuts One-Way Attack Sea Drone Against Iranian Targets
U.S. forces unleashed autonomous maritime strike capabilities against Iranian targets, signaling a shift toward multi-domain robotic warfare and the urgent need for sophisticated point-defense technology.
By: Tuva Siegel, Warrior Editorial Fellow
CENTCOM recently confirmed the use of one-way attack sea drones during a round of strikes against Iran for the first time. On July 12, 2026 CENTCOM confirmed that they had struck dozens of targets with precision munitions, further degrading Iran’s ability to continue attacks on international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The one way attack sea drones where accompanied by the use of fighter aircrafts, naval vessels, and one-way attack aerial drones, implementing a layered and multi domain strategy to defeat the adversary. The implementation of the one-way attack sea drones alongside these other systems signals an important development in expanding the Pentagon’s implementation of autonomous systems in modern warfare.
CENTCOM's first confirmed combat use of one-way attack sea drones against Iran marks a significant step in the Pentagon's expansion of autonomous, multi-domain warfare. While the military has not disclosed which system was employed, the operation reflects broader developments already seen in Ukraine. As Warrior Maven notes, the Switchblade loitering munition has "been destroying tanks in Ukraine for several years" and is now being upgraded "to expand its lethality, survivability and concepts of operation." According to an AeroVironment official Warrior previously spoke to, engineers are "adding maritime applications for the weapon" while improving its electronic warfare resilience. Warrior Maven also reports that future Switchblade variants are being integrated with unmanned surface vessels capable of engaging "enemy small boat swarms, surface ships or even drones and helicopters," underscoring the growing role of autonomous systems across both land and maritime domains.
From Drone Offense to Air Base Defense
The evolution of autonomous strike capabilities has also highlighted the growing need for more robust counter-drone defenses. On July 29, 2026, Air & Space Forces Magazine released an article detailing the “Point Defense” force, a group of airmen specially trained to protect air bases against unmanned attacks by supplying them with the latest technology to “detect, identify, track, and destroy enemy drones.” To accomplish this, an expanded network of airborne early-warning sensors is essential. The service must also develop offensive strike plans against enemy drone production, implement a layered defense posture that adapts to changing drone threats, and enable air base commanders to manage the electromagnetic spectrum effectively.
The Air Force is developing a new enlisted job specialty to defend bases against missile and drone attacks, carving out a new career field to ensure that the “service plays a more active role in air defense, a mission that has traditionally been an Army responsibility.” The Air Force has played a major role in both Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury, with the majority of the funding consolidated within the Joint Interagency Task Force 401. With JIATF 401 as a partner, the Air Force can procure small UAS sensors, effectors, and C2 systems using funds that JIATF 401 receives through the Pentagon's Replicator 2 counter-drone initiative. The need for offensive counter-air capabilities is ever present, with potential adversaries already capable of “launching hundreds, possibly even thousands, of drones against airfields attempting to generate combat aircraft,” explains the article.
According to the Pentagon’s Point Defense Doctrine Advisory, commanders should not rely solely on higher-level or joint air defense assets when planning for counter-drone operations. Instead, they should ensure that adequate defensive measures are in place and "not assume that joint capabilities will be available or sufficient," particularly when operating from widely dispersed locations under the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept. The guidance notes that commanders may need to rely on their own "organic capabilities" to provide point defense against low-altitude threats.
Tuva Siegel is an Editorial Fellow at Warrior Maven. She studies English at Kenyon College. Tuva is the author of Drömland, a fictional collection of short stories, and is currently studying weapons and military technology.