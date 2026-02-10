Just Symbolic & Psychological? Trump-Class Battleships May Have Massive Tactical Benefits

Advocates of the Trump-class concept emphasize functionality and deterrence. They argue that a heavily armed, heavily armored surface combatant would restore capabilities that have been diminished in an era dominated by aircraft carriers, submarines, and missile destroyers. In this view, the Trump-class battleships would serve as command-and-control hubs, missile platforms, and survivable surface combatants able to absorb damage and continue fighting in high-intensity conflicts. Proponents often point to the psychological and strategic value of such vessels: a visible, powerful ship stationed near contested waters could deter adversaries by signaling resolve and readiness without requiring immediate use of force.