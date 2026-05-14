Why the F/A-XX Must Take to the Sky

The largest departure from conventional expectation can likely be seen in the J-36, as it is a larger, “3-engine” stealthy fighter-bomber kind of hybrid aircraft configured with a larger blended-wing-body horizontal configuration. This kind of shape would favor stealth, large payload and possible high-altitude, high speed bombing missions. Three engines would likely generate more “speed” and agility than what a pure “bomber” might be capable of, yet the larger fuselage and horizontal shape would indicate bomber-like stealth. While three engines would likely generate a larger heat signature tougher to hide from infrared sensors, the design could add speed and agility typically not associated with bombers. At the same time, the J-36 also has fighter-jet-like attributes as well, such as an angular, aerodynamic front end, and jet-like fuselage blended with fighter-jet-like wings. China’s J-50 also appears extremely stealthy and is much smaller and likely faster than the J-36; the J-50 appears fully as a pure stealth fighter jet, yet with a 6th-generation type of tailless flat back end. Much like available images of the U.S. 6th-generation platforms, both PLA AF planes have no vertical fins or tails, designs which clearly lower radar signature by not having sharp or protruding, vertically-angled tails. It would appear that engineers have uncovered ways of enabling fighter-jet-like agility, vectoring and angled maneuver without needing fins or vertical structures.