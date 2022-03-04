By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Hello and welcome to Warrior Maven, the Center for Military Modernization. important segment today with the great American a combat veteran, an infantry Task Force Commander and Operation Iraqi Freedom, Lieutenant Colonel retired Scott Rutter, he specifically firsthand, assaulted, attacked and destroyed the Republican Guard at the Baghdad airport, the famous battle.

He's offering his perspective and insight is many watch, of course, the world and the very tragic situation unfolding in Ukraine. Lieutenant Colonel Rutter, thanks so much for your time.

Lieutenant Colonel Scott Rutter is also a CEO of a network called Valor Network and does a lot of advocacy for families torn apart by war.

Of course the question of introducing us airpower, NATO airpower raises the troubling possibility of a massive NATO Russia warfare. At the same time, there are some likely to argue that air superiority is a distinct US NATO advantage. Public reports in the Russian press say the Russians have what 12 Su-57s, assuming they are comparable to the F-35.

Air Force magazine yesterday at a report that the Air Force has 300 F-35. So there could be a multiple squadrons an overwhelming force of fifth generation aircraft, not to mention the F-22. That could be extremely impactful in should there be a contingency where there were a no fly zone recognizing the risk? It's got to be debated right

Absolutely, we definitely or, you know, NATO, and those EU, European countries definitely have overmatch when it comes to the aviation and superiority in the in the sky, as well as advanced air defense systems that are you know, there could be pushed forward in order to continue to enhance the Ukraine defense as sort of a stepping stone next stage of purely defensive but at the same time, you know, being a, a combat multiplier being able to engage Russian close air support, as well as deep assets that they may use coming up still yet to be determined.

Where does Putin, you know, where is he going to Mass his combat forces, and that's the yet to be determined. And that's the decision points that are out there that we need to continue to focus on. No doubt that Ukrainians are focused on that no doubt the world and NATO is focusing on that through satellite imagery and other other assets that are out there. Where is he going to focus the majority of his combat power?

