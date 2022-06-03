Skip to main content
"With MLRS Systems, Ukrainians Could Destroy Russian Launchers"

"The destruction of residential areas, the death of children in Ukraine are due to Russian rocket attacks. And if there is no possibility of interception in the air, long-range multiple launch rocket systems should be the answer." - Kris Osborn as quoted in a video interview with DW.

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

MLRS Systems

Kris Osborn was recently interviewed by the German International Broadcaster, Deutsche Welle (DW). Outtake of the interview is below.

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and one of the most successful and relevant international media outlets.

DW provides journalistic content in 32 languages, giving people worldwide the opportunity to form their own opinions. In 2021 DW reaches a new high of 289 million user contacts a week – an increase of 40 million (16 percent) from last year.

Online offerings overtake TV formats for the first time. DW’s online services account for 122 million weekly user contacts. The strongest online platforms are Facebook and YouTube. TV usage reaches 117 million contacts per week and radio usage remains stable at 50 million.

Click the play button below, for full insights. 

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

