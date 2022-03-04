Russia-Ukraine and the Prospect of Nuclear War (ICYMI | Video Analysis)

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Transcript Below: Warrior Maven President, Kris Osborn & Infantry Task Force Commander and Operation Iraqi Freedom Lieutenant Colonel, Scott Rutter (Retired)

Nuclear War

Kris Osborn

Hello and welcome to warrior Maven, the Center for military modernization. important segment today with the great American a combat veteran, an infantry Task Force Commander and Operation Iraqi Freedom Lieutenant Colonel retired Scott Rutter, he specifically firsthand, assaulted, attacked and destroyed the Republican Guard at the Baghdad airport, the famous battle. He's offering his perspective and insight is many watch, of course, the world and the very tragic situation unfolding in Ukraine. Lieutenant Colonel Rutter, thanks so much for your time.

Scott Rutter

Kris glad to be on board sir.

Kris Osborn

Lieutenant Colonel Scott Rutter is also a CEO of a network called Valor Network and does a lot of advocacy for families torn apart by war? What's the level of seriousness would you assign to Putin's move to put his nuclear weapons on alert? I saw a report last night that the White House was being very intelligently muted about this. So it's not to escalate the rhetoric. What he actually there's a lot of press about hypersonics and tactical nuclear weapons. Would Putin actually do that?

A 2020 test of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia. Russia has the world's largest nuclear arsenal. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service /AP

Scott Rutter

I think it's definitely a threat. You know, it's something that he's going to keep it as kitbag, you know, probably more for a defensive if there is a NATO type involvement or a little bit more than what he was asking for. You know, I definitely think that there is is in his mind decision points for next next phases in order to bring those weapon systems forward. Same thing is what you would expect to see in North Korea, in different areas of the South, you know, South Koreans are US forces moved a little bit more or a little bit less not to say that it's the same, it's the same obviously, this is an incursion into Ukrainian from from into the Ukraine from the Russians.

Kris Osborn

Well, it seems that the idea of a possible tactical nuclear weapon might appear more readily. That being said deterrence is so rock solid, he Putin for whatever is being speculated or discussed about his state of mind at the moment, he does not have a history of being suicidal or reckless and clearly, by even the most layman's observer on a factual basis, a nuclear attack on NATO or the west or even one that impacts them could arguably be suicide.

Navy test of a Trident Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) Breakingdefense.com

There was a Navy Commander not long ago, he said, you know, the third leg of the triad, the undersea ballistic missile submarines are armed with Trident II D five nuclear missiles to ensure a second strike capability to essentially annihilate anyone attacking with nuclear weapons.

So let's say in a horrible scenario, there's a bolt out of the blue massive nuclear attack on the United States, or even more limited attack, Putin has to know that he certainly could be completely obliterated immediately by nuclear weapons in response, so he's not suicidal. So yeah, it's tough to imagine he would do that. Know that

Scott Rutter

No doubt they are wargaming in those particular situations on both sides, on the Russian sides, and on the on the, on the NATO side, obviously, the Ukraine. Ukraine also is also looking at that, but you know, bottom line, it's not out of the question that he would use a tactical nuke in order to you know, seize off a choke point if there was some additional threats that he feels against his, his his forces. But right now, I think it's more of him saber rattling, rattling in and, and causing a stir right now as he's, as he's having the challenges in movement and bring in this attack, collectively together.

Kris Osborn

Roger that will certainly the eyes of the world and as you point out the will the resolve the commitment to defend their homeland on the part of the Ukrainians and the ordinary citizens who are taking up rifles is truly extraordinary. And we appreciate your time and your expertise as a great American and a combat veteran. Thank you very much helping people understand this very serious, very troubling situation.

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest and President of Warrior Maven - the Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.