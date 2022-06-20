Russia, Ukraine, Inflation & War

The war in Ukraine has passed its three-month mark, and while media attention has dissipated, the conflict continues to rage on. A panel of experts joined Roundtable to discuss the ongoing developments and their geopolitical and military implications. In this segment, they discuss how Western intervention could bring an end to the conflict.

Russia Ukraine War

John Ruehl notes that rising consumer prices could build pressure in the West to end the war.

“Even though there's a huge amount of inflation across the world, it's still manageable for the most part, but if there was a huge spike in food and energy prices, then that would incentivize Western governments to try and seek some sort of solution or to escalate,” he says. “The question is how much are they willing to burden the cost of the war while continuing to put pressure on Russia. Food and energy prices are directly tied to what the West will do next.”

Kris Osborn argues that NATO has the resources to easily defeat Russia, but at great political cost.

“To truly win this militarily, you'd have to do something that NATO and the west are not willing to do, and that means armed drones over Russian territories, taking out that hardware, taking out those launchers and using longer range missiles, short of an all-out ground invasion,” he says. “You could do it with drones and air power. If NATO got involved, it would happen very, very quickly.”

Roundtable Guests:

Kris Osborn, Cofounder, Warrior Maven

John Ruehl, Contributing Editor, Strategic Policy

Marco Vicenzino, Founder and Director of the Global Strategy Project