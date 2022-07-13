Skip to main content

Air War in 2050 - Air Force Research Lab Commander

A Warrior Maven exclusive interview with US Air Force Maj. Gen. & Commander of the Air Force Research Lab, Heather Pringle

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

AI enabled fighter jets winning dogfights hitting targets in seconds. 

Sixth generation and F-35 stealth fighters controlling small groups of drones from the cockpit from the air, or air launched hypersonics changing course in flight to hit or takeout maneuvering targets. 

Just a few of the things that are likely to define warfare 2050 

We have an honor and a special opportunity to kick off our series Air War in 2050. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

We are joined by commanding general Heather Pringle, she's the commander of the Air Force Research Lab.

-- Kris Osborn is the President and Editor-in-Chief of Warrior Maven and The Defense Editor of The National Interest --

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest and President of Warrior Maven - the Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President - Center for Military Modernization

Warrior Maven and the Center for Military Modernization support the US Military and the need for continued US Modernization. However, Warrior Maven and the Center for Military Modernization do not speak for the US military or any US government entity. The Center is an independent entity intended to be a useful and value added publication for thought leadership and important discussion about modernization. Warrior Maven discusses and explores technologies, strategies and concepts of operation related to modernization and the need for deterrence and continued US military readiness, training and preparation for future conflict in a fast-changing threat environment. Warrior Maven does receive some support from private industry but all thoughts are those of the authors.

Kris P
U.S. Air Force News

Air War in 2050 - Air Force Research Lab Commander

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven5 hours ago
FFG-62
U.S. Navy News

Navy Building Third Constellation-class Frigate - Goal is to Fast-Track 15 in 5 Years

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJul 12, 2022
ESB
U.S. Navy News

Navy Increases Usage of Expeditionary Sea Base Ships for Drone, Helicopter and Staging Activity

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJul 12, 2022
F-35C
Russia Ukraine

US and NATO Massively Leverage F-35s to Contain Russia as Ukraine War Drives On

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJul 11, 2022
M1 Abrams Tank firing.
U.S. Army | Marines News

US Army Looks to Increase Tank Firepower with AI-Enabled Drones

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJul 11, 2022
Army Artificial Intelligence
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army Research Lab Aims for Breakthrough AI Technologies

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJul 11, 2022
Future Warfare
U.S. Army | Marines News

How Cutting Edge AI is Shaping Future Warfare Strategies

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJul 11, 2022
RNM
Global Security News

The New Nuclear Window of Vulnerability

By Peter Huessy, Warrior Maven Senior FellowJul 11, 2022
DDG(X) SNA 2022
U.S. Navy News

Navy Advances Work on New Breakthrough Destroyer Warship to Fight into 2060s and Beyond

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJul 7, 2022