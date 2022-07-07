US Sends Drone Boats to Ukraine in Battle with Russia

Skip to main content

US Sends Drone Boats to Ukraine

The Pentagon is now sending drone boats to the Black Sea area in support of the Ukrainian effort to defend the coast against Russia

*Article is being republished for viewer interest.

By Kris Osborn - Warrior Maven

The Pentagon is now sending drone boats to the Black Sea area in support of the Ukrainian effort to defend the coast. Drone boats, potentially attack boats or surveillance nodes are on the way to Ukraine.

Now, of course, for security reasons, the Pentagon is very careful offering very little or almost no details about this, but has confirmed that in fact, these drone boats are on the way. So what might this mean for Ukraine?

Watch the full video for additional details.

##

Kris Osborn is the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Master’s Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

