Air War in 2050: Air Force Research Lab on Manned-Unmanned Teaming

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

We had a fascinating conversation with Air Force Research Lab Commanding General Heather Pringle, she talked to us about two programs, one of them Skyborg, an AI enabled drone that's intended to fly alongside drone swarms and work in tandem with human cognition.

And there's another drone called Valkyrie, which itself has launched a drone.

This notion of manned-unmanned teaming has evolved at lightning speed. General let's listen to what she has to say.

-- Kris Osborn is the President and Editor-in-Chief of Warrior Maven and The Defense Editor of The National Interest --

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest and President of Warrior Maven - the Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.