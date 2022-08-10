Skip to main content

Air War in 2050: Air Force Research Lab on Manned-Unmanned Teaming

A Warrior Maven exclusive interview with US Air Force Maj. Gen. & Commander of the Air Force Research Lab, Heather Pringle.

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

We had a fascinating conversation with Air Force Research Lab Commanding General Heather Pringle, she talked to us about two programs, one of them Skyborg, an AI enabled drone that's intended to fly alongside drone swarms and work in tandem with human cognition. 

And there's another drone called Valkyrie, which itself has launched a drone. 

This notion of manned-unmanned teaming has evolved at lightning speed. General let's listen to what she has to say.

Kris Osborn is the President and Editor-in-Chief of Warrior Maven and The Defense Editor of The National Interest

