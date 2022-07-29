Warrior Maven - Air Force Research Lab Explores AI Breakthroughs

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Partial Transcript Below:

Hello and welcome. I'm Kris Osborn, the Center for Military Modernization.

This is the next version of our special series Air War in 2050. What will the threat landscape look like? What kinds of weapons will we see? How will innovations and new technology shape anticipated future war?

Our series features, it's quite an honor, a special guests Major General Heather Pringle. Now she is the Commanding General of the Air Force Research Lab on the cutting edge of exactly these kinds of questions.

In this episode, we're going to talk about AI something of course, the AFRL is very immersed in terms of near and far term integration of artificial intelligence.

What are some of the thoughts that you and your scientists are looking at in terms of what comes next with AI? For instance, can it start to somehow categorize or estimate more subjective phenomena, things potentially unique to human cognition, feelings, intuition or dynamic kinds of decision making? Where might AI be going 5, 10 20 years from now?

Be sure to watch the video for full details.



Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest and President of Warrior Maven - the Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.