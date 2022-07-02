Skip to main content
The Urgent Race to Deconflict Drone Airspace

The Urgent Race to Deconflict Drone Airspace

Deconflicting airspace n a civilian urban environment a task the FAA and its industry partners have vigorously embarked upon with urgency.

www.commercialdroneprofessional.com

Deconflicting airspace n a civilian urban environment a task the FAA and its industry partners have vigorously embarked upon with urgency.

Video Above: Army Research Lab Advances AI to Land Drones on Tanks

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Dodging enemy fire, tracking fast-moving enemy targets, surveilling enemy formations and even firing precision weapons, are all extremely complex technological tasks to accomplish, yet these things are now woven into the fabric of successful mission execution.

Deconflicting Drone Airspace 

Deconflicting airspace to deliver a pizza in a civilian urban environment, however, is actually more difficult in certain key respects. It is a task the FAA and its industry partners such as Raytheon have vigorously embarked upon with urgency, given the extent to which drones are proliferating around the globe.

In an effort to identify and engineer new technical standards and computer applications to enable beyond-line-of-sight, deconflicted drone flight in a civilian environment, Raytheon and the FAA

“At Raytheon, we provide the Air Traffic Control systems that are used at every airport in the country today, safety critical systems. If we can show that we are using the same technologies that are being used to control 100 million dollar aircraft flying hundreds of people through the skies today, then there is hope they can draw a corollary between that and the safety case for drones flying over your neighborhood,” Kip Surio, Raytheon added.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Commercial Drone

The goal is to not only enable multiple small drones to operate without conflict in close proximity in uneven terrain or urban environments but also facilitate breakthrough levels of “beyond-line-of-sight” operations.

“If you have a long extended, say two or three or four mile long route or maybe a 10 mile long route like you would have today, the rule says you have to have a spotter every so long, every so far along the route. So that it's that drone is constantly under visual observation to make sure that nothing bad happens, Currently, the rules are, if you're flying a drone, and you're operating the drone, as the pilot, you've got to be able to see the aircraft all the time to make sure it doesn't go someplace, to make sure it doesn't run into somebody else,” Surio explained.

Surio, who served for years as an aircraft control officer and battle management officer in the Air Force, understands the procedures necessary to deconflict in a warzone

“Now there's plenty of opportunities to take the type of the type of technologies that we're developing here for civil application and use them in the war zone. But frankly, but frankly, that's, that's probably not what's going to happen. The war zone is a lot, there are a lot less safety oriented, and we are here, over Alexandria, Virginia,” although there are corollaries it's really not not the same thing,” Surio said.

Deconflicted beyond-line-of-sight drone flight in highly populated civilian areas requires advanced levels of data integration, real-time analysis and computer automation. 

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President - Center for Military Modernization

Commercial Drone
Cyber War News

The Urgent Race to Deconflict Drone Airspace

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven5 hours ago
Drone Amazon
Global Security News

The Oncoming Drone Explosion

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven10 hours ago
House_on_Bohatyrska_Street_after_shelling_of_14_March_2022_(01)
Global Security News

The Fourth Nuclear Window of Vulnerability

By Peter Huessy, Warrior Maven Senior Fellow17 hours ago
UPS Drone
Cyber War News

The “Holy Grail” of Future Civilian Small Drone Flight

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 30, 2022
Project Convergence
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army’s Top Acquisition Executive Focused on "Hardening” Network From Intrusion & Jamming

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 30, 2022
Drone Swarms
Cyber War News

Top Army Leadership Conveys Urgency to Protect Drones, Missiles & Tanks with Cybersecurity

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 30, 2022
Biden NATO
Russia Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War Simmers - President Biden Details Massive US Display of Force with NATO. F-35s, DDG 51 Destroyers & Army HQ

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven5 hours ago
Army Weapons Systems
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army Refines Technical Framework for Weapons Development

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 29, 2022
Hypersonic Weapon
U.S. Army | Marines News

US to Aggressively Test Hypersonic Weapons as Russia & China Compete for Power

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 29, 2022